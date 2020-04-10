WhatsApp introduces a new feature to verify fake news

To curb false news, Whatsapp has come with “search message” feature to allow user verify forwarded messages. The new updates have been officially announced by WABetainfo.com. The search text on web feature can be used on the latest versions of Android and iOS. The website also stated that the new feature is also enabled on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/ Desktop.

The new WhatsApp search message on web feature will not verify all messages. But only who which are frequently forwarded texts. This important update comes at a time when several false information is doing rounds on social media amid COVID-19 pandemic.