2000 deaths in just 24 hours,highest death toll in US after the outbreak

US recorded 2,108 deaths in just 24 hours, the highest casualties of any nation after the onslaught of the Covid pandemic. The US death toll is fast approaching the mark of the highest death toll recorded in Italy,18,849 deaths.US has now recorded 18,586 deaths as of Friday.

US President said that his decision regarding when to reopen the US economy would be the toughest he had ever made in his life.

There are 496,535 confirmed Covid positive cases in the US as of 8:30 PM Friday.”I have to make the biggest decision of my life,” he was quoted as saying. However, Trump also faces warnings that a premature opening would put the lives of millions of Americans at risk.