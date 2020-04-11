Bride, groom arrested for getting married during corona lockdown

A newly married couple was arrested from their wedding venue for flouting the coronavirus lockdown and going ahead with marriage ceremony.Cops acted on a tip-off and barged into the venue, and arrested 50 guests and the pastor for attending the ceremony despite ban on public gatherings, reported Metro.co.uk. While both the bride and groom were forced to spend the night in police cells.

A video the incident that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, shows the groom helping his bride with her wedding dress as she gets into a police van. Due to the current lockdown, people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks like buying food or seeking medical help.

Police arrested more than 17,000 people during the first few days of the lockdown, many for violating the rules. South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, at 1,845 with 18 deaths. This figure is expected to rise as the government intensifies mass testing drive.