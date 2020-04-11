Coronavirus : Sheikh Mohammed shares a strong message amid COVID19 outbreak

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a powerful message to the world on Friday.
Taking to social media today, the UAE leader penned a thought provoking message amid the Covid-19 crisis that has infected over 1.5 million people globally.
Commenting on the virus’ impact on world politics and economics, Sheikh Mohammed highlights the importance of healthcare:
Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet and Instagram post have gone viral since it was posted this afternoon, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.
The world has long been questioning where the true power lies. Does economy drive politics or the other way around? The coronavirus spread has shown that healthcare is the main power that shapes the economy and politics at a time when a disease brought nations to a standstill.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 10, 2020
