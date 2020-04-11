Covid-19: India sent back more than 20,000 foreigners

Union Ministry of External Affairs has informed that 20,473 foreigners has been sent back to their home countries.

“So far, we have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday. This is an ongoing process. We are receiving excellent cooperation from governments all over the world for this process.” informed Dammu Ravi, Coordinator on Covid-19 issues at the Ministry of External Affairs.

After the nationwide lockdown has imposed in India, many foreigners, especially tourists, were stranded in the country. The Ministry of Tourism has asked stranded foreigners to get in touch with the government through a special portal started for the purpose, through their embassies in India and other sources to facilitate their evacuation if they wished to head home.