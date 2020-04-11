Covid-19 Updates: Government will extend the nationwide lockdown

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the union government as preventive and precautionary measure to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country may be extended. It is reported that the lockdwon may be extended to two weeks .

A consensus was made on this in the video conference by Prime Minister with Chief Minister sin the country. Several state has officially asked to extend the lockdown. The union government will release an updated order regarding this. Prime Minister may address the nation on today.

Many state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the central government to extend the lockdown, the news report said.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the meeting.