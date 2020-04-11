“Human beings are paying their for sins these days”: Bollywood actor on Covid-19 pandemic

Veteran Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra has said that the Covid-19 is the result of sins of human beings. The actor on a video message shared on Twitter said that human beings are paying for their sins.

“Human beings are paying their for sins these days. This coronavirus is the result of our bad deeds. Had we loved humanity and cared for it, we wouldn’t have been in a situation like this. At least today, learn your lesson. Maintain unity. Love humanity and keep it alive”, said Dharmendra.

Joining both his hands, he goes on to say, “I am saying this with a very heavy heart. Come together for the one above, for yourself, for your kids, for the world, for humanity.”

The actor has earlier shared a message for his fans asking them to stay indoors. “You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s own death.Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji’s speech”, he said.