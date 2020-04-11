Know these 7 ways to have better sex

Sex as everybody knows is an integral part of human life and relations. But many did not how to start sex and how to have sex.

Here are 7 ways to have better sex. These tips may be very old but are always useful.

1. Get her permission: Before having sex, first get permission from the girl. I

2. Oral sex: A girl likes oral sex a lot. If you want her to shout after taking your name in bed, then oral sex is the perfect way to get it done.

3. Do not make haste in the beginning: Because if you make haste in the beginning, then there will be nothing left in between and in the end. So it is better that when you have sex do whatever slowly.

4. How much do you love her? Tell this to her: A girl is happy only when her lover tells her how much love is there for that girl .

5. Diversify your sex positions: If you continue to have sex in only one position at the time of sexual activity, the girl will surely be bored.

6. Go wild in bed: Everyone thinks that girls want their lovers to treat them like princesses but it is not so.

7. Climax: And if you have finally reached your climax, then you will be called a man in the right ways.