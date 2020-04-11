Pakistan terror launch pads, gun areas in PoK demolished by Indian Army: Watch video

Indian Army has on Friday attacked and demolished the terror pads and gun areas situated in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attack by Indian Army came as reply to the unprovoked cease fire violation by Pakistan Army.

In the direct attack Indian Army has targeted terror launch pads, gun areas and ammunition dumps in PoK. India inflicted heavy damage in the retaliatory attack.

BIG: India targets Pakistani positions after Pakistan violates ceasefire repeatedly during global #COVID19 pandemic. Precision targeting by Indian Army of Pakistani Gun Positions in PoK, terrorist launch pads and Pakistani ammunition dumps. Heavy casualties reported in Pak. pic.twitter.com/pbhYRELdKJ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 10, 2020

A video of the attack was shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul. This footage captured by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle stems from the same sector where five Indian Army special forces jawans were martyred while battling terrorists.