Pakistan terror launch pads, gun areas in PoK demolished by Indian Army: Watch video

Apr 11, 2020, 04:06 pm IST

Indian Army has on Friday attacked and demolished the terror pads and gun areas situated in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attack by Indian Army came as  reply to the unprovoked cease fire violation by Pakistan Army.

In the direct attack Indian Army has targeted  terror launch pads, gun areas and ammunition dumps in PoK. India inflicted heavy damage in the retaliatory attack.

A video of the attack  was shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul. This footage captured by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle stems from the same sector where five Indian Army special forces jawans were martyred while battling terrorists.

