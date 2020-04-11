PM Modi’s meeting with chief ministers : Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the CMs of various states to discuss the possibility of the extension of the lockdown. PM Modi was spotted wearing a homemade mask.

CMs were also sporting masks during the interaction. Most states are reportedly in favour of extension of the lockdown. Meanwhile Odisha and Punjab have already announced an extension. State governments have now announced containment zones that will further restrict the movement of the residents.

Delhi, Gurugram and Gautam Buddha Nagar aka Noida have all announced containment zones as cases have increased steadily. Additionally, Indore has emerged as one of the most-severely impacted cities. As many as 30 deaths have been reported in the city. So far, according to data by the Health Ministry, India has 6,565 active cases, while 239 have succumbed to coronavirus. As per the ministry data, 642 have been cured or discharged. The number of cases is the highest in Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 911 and 943 cases.

“I’m available 24×7…we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tells chief ministers via video conference.

The Union Home Ministry has sought the views of state governments on various aspects, including whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted. In the current lockdown only essential services are exempted.

This is for the second time the prime minister is interacting with chief ministers via video link since the lockdown was imposed was on March 25.