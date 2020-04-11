Village Sarpanch in Rajsthan hits out at Sonia Gandhi

A village head in Rajasthan has hit out Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Kismat Gurjar, the Sarpanch of Devriya village in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan has criticized AICC president Sonia Gandhi for crediting Rahul Gandhi for the lockdown model imposed in the area. Sarpanch Kismat Gurjar took to twitter to express her disgruntlement over this.

Earlier Congress president has credited her son for successful containment of COVID-19 outbreak in the district. Sonia Gandhi has hailed her son Rahul’s ‘timely warning’ which supposedly prompted the State Government to act against the pandemic’s spread in Bhilwara.

Gurjar in her tweet underscored that the credit for successful containment of COVID-19 in Bhilwara should be attributed to the people of the district and not to Rahul or the state government. The Bhilwara model was made possible by the hard work of farmers, women and the villagers of Bhilwara, she said.

She also added that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s appeal had deeply influenced the people of Bhilwara and that people have not only adhered to the lockdown guidelines but have also followed social distancing norms and kept the surroundings hygienic.