3 Civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Apr 12, 2020, 09:16 pm IST
Line of Control (LoC)
firing at Line of Control (LoC)

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. Three civilians were killed in the firing by the Pakistan forces. Pakistan has violated ceasefire at  at Kerni sector in Pooch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district  on Sunday.

The three civilians were identified as  Javeed Khan, Gh Rasool Khan and Redi Chowkibal.

The Pakistan Army fired bullets and mortars shells at around 1.40 pm at both Army bases and city limits of Kerni sector in Pooch district injuring a local resident. The  Indian Army has retaliated and there is heavy exchange of gun firing from both sides.

Earlier Indian Army has demolished  terror launching pads and gun centers in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Indian Army has destroyed several bunkers in the Pakistani side and killed as many as five soldiers.

In this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at least 2000 times .

 

