Coronavirus : Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an important video message amid lockdown ; Watch Here

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with state chief ministers via video conferencing. Although an official announcement is awaited at the time of publishing this story, it is being speculated that after today’s meeting the lockdown will be extended across the nation by another couple of weeks.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged citizens to stay at home, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown would be extended in the state.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Kareena wrote: “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far… let’s not stop! Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia.”