Coronavirus tightens its grip on Saudi Royals

The Coronavirus is tightening its grip on the Saudi Royal family. More than 150 royals have been infected with the virus as per international media agencies.

Faizal Bin Bandar Bin Abdel Aziz, the governor of Riyadh is in ICU for Covid treatment for the past few days. The condition of the 70-year-old prince is continuing to be in a critical stage. King Salman and Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman are in preventive isolation as per royal sources.

500 royal suits are reserved for Saudi royals in King Faizal specialist hospital. The prince and princesses of the royal family are frequent visitors to European nations and could have contracted Covid from the infected zones. There are close to 15,000 members in the Saudi royal family.