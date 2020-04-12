Covid-19: UAE reduced service fees of 94 services: See full list

UAE government has reduced service fees for various government services. The fees of various services to the public covering individuals, companies and the business sector were reduced by Ministry of Economy. Service fees for 94 services were reduced.

The decision was made in accordance with UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 20 of 2020 regarding services fees provided by the ministry.

The reduction covers a wide range of services, particularly the ones related to innovation, business activities, investment, production, trade, import and export activities.

According to the ministry, the reduction rates applied to these services reach up to 98 per cent. The financial impact on the business sector as a result of this reduction is estimated to be valued at Dh113 million in 2020.