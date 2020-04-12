Covid-19 Updates: Oman confirms 53 new cases

53 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Oman. This was informed by Health Ministry of Oman. Now the total cases in the gulf country has rised to 559. The country has recorded 3 cases of death due to the pandemic.

109 patients has recovered the from coronavirus infection. 583 people have left institutional isolation centres in the Omani capital Muscat over the past two days. They are part of about 3,000 people who have been accommodated in 22 isolation facilities set up in Muscat.

The health ministry officials also informed that the other batches will successively leave the centres, set up as part of Oman’s precautions against the new coronavirus.