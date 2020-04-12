Covid-19 Updates: Saudi Arabia announces 7 deaths

The Ministry of of Health in Saudi Arabia has released the updated data of Covid-19 cases in the country.

As per the data, 429 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the kingdom. 7 Deaths has also reported from the country.

41 people have also recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 761.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques extended a nationwide curfew until further notice .

Earlier in last week Saudi Arabia has imposed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew. Elsewhere, the curfew which began on March 23 runs from 3 pm to 6 am.