Covid-19 Updates: Saudi Arabia announces 7 deaths

The Ministry of of Health in Saudi Arabia has released the updated data of Covid-19 cases in the country.
As per the data, 429 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the kingdom. 7 Deaths has also reported from the country.
41 people have also recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 761.
#?????? ???? ?? ????? (429) ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?#??????? ?????? (?????19)? ?????? (7) ????? ????? ????? ????? ?????? (41) ???? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ????????? (761) ???? ???? ?????. pic.twitter.com/qXXMkzhTd9
— ? ? ? ? ? ? ?? ?? ?? ? ???????? (@SaudiMOH) April 12, 2020
Earlier on Sunday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques extended a nationwide curfew until further notice .
Earlier in last week Saudi Arabia has imposed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew. Elsewhere, the curfew which began on March 23 runs from 3 pm to 6 am.
