Covid-19 Updates: Total cases in India rises

The Union Heath Ministry has released the updated data of Covid-19 confirmed cases in India.

As per the data, in the last 24 hours 909 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the country. The total number of cases has thus rised to 8356. At least 34 deaths have been reported since Saturday.

A total of 716 patients have been discharged in the country.In this 74 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours.

In the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584, informed the ministry spokesperson.