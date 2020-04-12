Deepti Sati reveals about her role in ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ starring manju Warrier

Malayalam actress Deepti Sati has revealed about the character that she is playing the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Lalitham Sundaram’. The film marks the directorial debut of Madhu Warrier, the brother of Manju Warrier. Manju Warrier and Biju Menon play the lead roles in the film. The film is penned by Pramod Mohan.

It has been earlier revealed that Manju Warrier plays the role of an entrepreneur and Biju Menon plays the role of owner of an event management company.

Anu Mohan will be seen as Manju Warrier’s brother. Deepti Sati has been cast as Anu Mohan’s girlfriend.

“My character Simi is a happy-go-lucky person, who is also independent. She is from Kochi, but is based in Bengaluru. She is also the girlfriend of Anu Mohan’s character, who is Manju Warrier’s brother in the film. The story has her coming to a family and trying to understand their bond as an outsider”, the actress said in an intervie given to TOI.

Manju Warrier is producing the film along with Central Pictures. Shoot had to be stalled halfway due to the lockdown.