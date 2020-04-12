Earthquake hits Delhi

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude in Richter scale has hit the national capital city, New Delhi. Tremors were felt across the national capital region (NCR). The earthquake were felt at 5:45 pm today. No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

Tremors were felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and several adjoining areas of the national capital. The epicentre of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake is said to be at Pakistan’s Rajanpur.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR

DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE ?

Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia — ??t?? pr?dh?n?????????? ?????? ???? ??????-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi,” wrote Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

