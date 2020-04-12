DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Financial support programme for residents announced in UAE

Apr 12, 2020, 04:53 pm IST

A financial support programme for resident was launched in UAE. Abu Dhabi government has launched the programme. This was announced by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Sunday. The programme is launched by the Authority for Social Contribution – Ma’an .

The programme named ‘Together We Are Good’  is aimed at supporting residents impacted by the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in the country. The programme will support affected residents in four key areas: education, healthcare, food and basic needs.

School fees and provision of devices for distance learning will be provided to parents of children attending private schools.

To apply, residents can call 800-3088, or visit togetherwearegood.ae

‘Together We Are Good’ was set up to give the community a chance to support Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges.

 

