Flydubai opens ticket booking to 13 countries: Details Inside

Dubai based budget airline company, Flydubai has announced the opening of ticket bookings. The airline has on Sunday announced that it has opened bookings for repatriation flights to 13 countries. Residents and visitors belonging to these countries can book flights. The airline company also informed that all the flights are subject to government approval.

Bookings are available for residents and visitors from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Since all flights are for repatriation only, they will carry citizens of those 13 countries who currently reside in or are visiting the UAE. All flights will operate from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport and are subject to government to approval and will operate only if approvals have been obtained. No meals will be served during the flight. Also, no penalty will apply if the flight is cancelled, and refunds will be processed in the form of a flydubai voucher.