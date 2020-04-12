Kerala nears safe shores with caution, Only two new cases recorded today

The state of Kerala, with its wise and sturdy measures, had effectively reduced the spread of Covid virus. Kerala NRI diaspora accounts for more than 3 million ethnic Malayalis worldwide. The huge expatriate population as such exposed the state to the Covid pandemic and was soon affected by it.

But strong measures and protocols in the state helped to ease the Corona spread and the state had a flat Covid curve compared to other states. The state also has more Covid patients recovering, and the ratio of recovering to newly infected patients is also diminishing.

Today only 2 new Covid positive cases were reported and 36 Covid patients had recovered from the disease. Test results of 28 cases from Kasaragod and 6 from Malappuram came negative. The new cases registered today were both Gulf expatriates- a Dubai returnee from Kannur district and a Sharjah returnee from Pathanamthitta. Both were isolated and are now receiving expert treatment. It is worth mentioning that the foreign tourists who received treatment in the state were all recovered, including an ailing UK citizen who left the Covid hospital with a buoyant spirit -saying the words “it is indeed God’s own country”

The state health minister KK Shailja said caution should be strictly maintained as a single loose step could jeopardize the whole efforts of the state.CM Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the health practitioners, policemen, and Keralites for their patient cooperation with the State authorities during Covid fight.