Know how to make ‘Dalgona Peg’: See video and pics

Apr 12, 2020, 11:17 pm IST

As the whole is under lockdown now, people are forced to stay indoors. And out of boredom, people are trying creative ways to keep themselves engaged. That is how Dalgona coffee was born as a viral trend.

‘Dalgona Coffee’, is the star on social media now. People had gone crazy after this coffee amid the lockdown.

Now it has got a strong opponent and it is none other than ‘Dalgona peg’. Yes, it is time for all of to move the Dalgona coffee and try Dalgona peg.

How to Make Dalgona Peg?

It is very simple and does not consume even half a time of stirring the coffee powder and sugar to make the thick cream for Dalgona coffee. The viral drink requires only two ingredients, water and your favourite whisky. Fill half your glass with water and cover it with a clean cloth. The centre of the fabric should touch the water. This is when you pour the whiskey on top of the cloth. Now, slowly remove the cloth.

