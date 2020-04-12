Latest hot photos of actress Sunny Leone will raise your temperature : See Pics

Bollywood sizzling queen Sunny Leone has been sharing her uber hot and sexy bikini pictures amid coronavirus lockdown. Leaving fan’s hearts aflutter, she shared her yet another picture from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot and has raised the mercury bar with her ravishing look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.