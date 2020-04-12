Lockdown Impact: 95% increase in traffic to adult sites recorded in India

The whole world is almost under lockdwon to fight the spread of coronavirus. All the industry and economy is facing a downfall except the porn industry. Amid the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic porn industry is flourishing and this was revealed by the data released by Pornhub.

The world’s most popular porn website, Pornhub has released a series of statistics. And it reveals that India is pretty hungry for porn .

As per the data, India has reported a spike of 95% in traffic to adult sites during the three-week lockdown.

Data show the country, registered a 20% jump in consuming porn content even before the official restrictions kicked in late March.

Pornhub statistics show an immediate jump of 40% in France when the country had its official lockdown period set in on March 17. In Germany where the official lockdown date of March 22 coincided with a 25% increase in traffic to adult sites.

Italy was the worst-hit nation in the world outside China in early March. The country’s March 9 lockdown period saw a 55% hike in consumption of adult content. Spain, like its close European counterparts, had similar spikes as soon as it ordered a complete lockdown on March 14. Pornhub data suggest the Spanish traffic went up above 60% during the period.

Switzerland’s web traffic to porn sites increased around 25 from the start of the nationwide lockdown on March 19.