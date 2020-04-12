Man arrested for posting derogatory remark on Jesus Christ

In an incidence of alleged blasphemy, a 20 year old man was arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of Crucifixation of Jesus Christ, said the police.

Jyothish allegedly pasted a nude picture of a woman in place of Jesus in the photo of crucifixion, hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian faithful during the Holy Week celebrations, police said.

Acting on a complaint, the man was arrested from his residence at Nilambur in Malappuram district on Saturday.

He has been charged under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), police said.