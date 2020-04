Kundara Police today arrested Arun 45(Kochu vava), for allegedly raping a minor girl in his neighborhood. The culprit broke into the home and threatened the minor, forcing her to cede to his lustful demand. The incident happened on Saturday night when the girl was alone at her home. Kundara is at Kollam in Kerala

Kundara CI Jayakrishan arrested the culprit today after receiving complaints from the girls’ family.