Police arrests menacing trickster for sex with minor girls

Police arrested a young man who played the role of a thief at night and disturbed neighborhood, all for engaging in sex with minor girls he sugar traps at day time.POCSO charges are slapped on him for engaging in sex with minor girls.

The neighborhoods of Marad and Beppur in Kozhikode district of Kerala had been suffering from this local menace for a month. The man identified as Adarsh 22, acts like a thief after 7 PM and pelts stones, opens the taps at house yards and stalks through the compound walls of the neighborhood. When people gather to nab the thief, the trickster uses the opportunity to enter the home and then engages in sex with minor girls he targets during day time.

On his escape route, he pelts stones at homes to divert the attention and repeats the same modus operandi at other lanes. The culprit always made use of shortcut lanes to avoid police. “The arrest had made the neighborhood get rid of a troubling menace,” said a local