Raped in isolation ward: Woman dies of hemorrhage after brutal rape

A young woman was brutally raped for two days after she was entered in isolation ward suspecting Covid infection. The shameful incident happened in Bihar’s Gaya Medical college. She later died after heavy internal bleeding due to a hemorrhage.

The police are on the look-out for a health practitioner after the woman’s family alleged him to be responsible for the woman’s death.

The woman came to Gaya with her husband from Punjab’s Ludhiyana on March 25 after an abortion. Afterward, they had to stay in Gaya as a nationwide lock-down was declared. She had bleeding and was admitted to Anugrah Naren Magadh Medical College on March 27. She was immediately isolated on suspicion of Corona infection. She was discharged after a week on April 4 after she was tested negative.

Later she disclosed that she was brutally sexually assaulted in isolation by one of her doctors. She was raped on the nights of April 2,3 and discharged on April 4. She died on April 6 th. The doctor is in hiding and Police are currently in a manhunt.