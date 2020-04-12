Teaser and title of Vishnu Vishal’s next out: watch it here

The teaser and title of Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal’s next film have been released by the actor on social media. The film titled ‘ Mohan Das’ is penned and directed by Murali Karthik. The film is produced by the actor under his banner VV creations.

The title font has the three monkeys that stand for ‘See no evil, Hear no evil and Speak no evil’. What would happen if Gandhi opts for violence seems to be the basic idea of the film. Even the title ‘Mohandas’ seems to be a nod to that.

Here's the TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER of my next, directed by @im_the_TWIST. This time the hammer is in my hands?https://t.co/1Zm4ncdAHa@VVStudioz @24frps @SundaramurthyKS @editorKripa @turmericmediaTM PS: Watch it on your laptop or TV, YouTube is restricted to 480P on ?now — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) April 11, 2020

In the teaser, what we see is the torso of a well-built man, who can be seen hitting someone continuously with a hammer, as blood splatters all around. The man can then be seen looking at the blood in his bands and removing his tee. Later, he can be seen washing it without even batting an eyelid. It was not until the end of the teaser that the man’s face is revealed to be that of Vishnu Vishal’s.