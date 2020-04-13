Actress Parineeti Chopra’s latest photoshoot goes viral amid lockdown : See Pics

The Girl on The Train star Parineeti Chopra too was seen decked up as a bride for a magazine cover while waiting for the man of her dreams. Flooding the Internet with latest photoshoot pictures, Parineeti set the Internet ablaze with her killer looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared the pictures featuring her as a cover girl for a magazine. Donning an ivory lehenga paired with a similar shade blouse sporting a plunging neckline, Parineeti rounded off her sultry dress with a sheer dupatta. While in one picture she accessorised her look with a huge beaded nosering and a heavy ring-bracelet while leaving her soft luscious curls mid-parted, in another picture Parineeti was seen wearing a heavy beaded choker. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Parineeti captioned the pictures, “Ready as a bride. Husband pending. @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? (sic)”