Coronavirus : Actress Adah Sharma shares ‘making of reusable masks’ to combat crisis ; Watch Video

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.
Adah Sharma gave a lesson how to make a mask at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.Adah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a facemask under a minute with the help of a sock.
In the caption, she requested her fans to show what they made and added: “Again DO NOT go out of your house…but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask ,now you do!”
Tag all your friends who should make this and then tag me so I can see what u guys maade ? . Again DO NOT go out of your house…but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don't have a mask ,now you do ! . 3 Home made masks I've put on the YouTube channel (link in bio) the fake Adah Sharma's channel (there are several) all pop up and they have lots and lots of subscribers ?? #coronamask #corona #adahsharma
