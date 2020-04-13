Coronavirus : Actress Adah Sharma shares ‘making of reusable masks’ to combat crisis ; Watch Video

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

Adah Sharma gave a lesson how to make a mask at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.Adah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a facemask under a minute with the help of a sock.

In the caption, she requested her fans to show what they made and added: “Again DO NOT go out of your house…but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask ,now you do!”