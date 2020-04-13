Covid 19: Cases in China jumps to 3,341

Adding new numbers to the positive cases in China, it has reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in recent weeks, while two more people have died in the central Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll in the country to 3,341, health officials said on Monday.

Ten new domestically transmitted cases were reported, seven in Heilongjiang Province and three in Guangdong Province, the NHC said.

As many as 108 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country on Sunday, of which 98 were people returning from abroad. Two deaths were reported all in epicentre Hubei Province, taking the overall death toll to 3,341, it said.

With the new increase in cases, the total number of cases in China has gone to 82,160 by Sunday.

Also as of Sunday, China had a total of 1,378 imported cases, of which 511 were discharged from hospitals after recovery and 867 were being treated with 38 in severe condition, the NHC said.

It also said that 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 12 from abroad, were reported, taking their tally to 1,064 cases, including 307 from abroad. They are all under medical observation.