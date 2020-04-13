Covid-19: Three more states extend lockdown

Three more states in the country has decided to extend the lockdown. The lockdown was extended up to April 30 by Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Puducherry. Earlier Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra has extended the lockdown. The announcement was made on Monday, a day before the end of the 21-day lockdown announced by the union government on March 24.

Till now, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka had announced the extension of lockdown period for a fortnight.

The lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24 for three weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14 whether the Centre will extend the coronavirus lockdown or not.