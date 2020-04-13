Covid-19 Updates:Oman announced updated data on coronavirus

The updated data on coronavirus infection in Oman has been announced. The announcement was made by Ministry of Health.

128 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection was reported in Oman. No the total cases of coronavirus positive cases has rised to 727. Four people had died due to the deadly pandemic. 124 people were recovered from the infection.

The Ministry urged residents and citizens to practice social distancing and adhere to precautionary measures, including self-quarantine and self-isolation (if one shows symptoms of Covid-19.