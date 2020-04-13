Delhi police prepares for the arrest of Maulana Saad today

Delhi Police has prepared a streak-free plan to arrest Tablighi Jamat Chief Maulana Saad Kanghlavi. Delhi police crime branch team is expected to arrest Saad on Monday or Tuesday. The police team could be followed by a medical team for Saad’s medical inspection.

Delhi police are in an attempt to arrest Saad for questioning him in custody. While the Tabligh Chief had just been out of home quarantine he could use it as a leverage to avert the arrest and questioning. Further Delhi police are also prepared to meet a situation in which Saad could seek more time to clarify the meeting details with other Jamat leaders.