Earthquake again hits New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday. This is second time in two days when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital. The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometers.

On Sunday evening an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude in Richter scale has hit the national capital city. Tremors were felt around 5:45 pm (local time) on Sunday.

According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km. No damages or casualties have been reported.