Etihad Airways announces additional passenger flights

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced additional special passenger flights. The flights were from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London Heathrow, Tokyo Narita and Zurich.

Apart from these additional flights, at present Etihad is operating special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations including Amsterdam, Jakarta, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, and Singapore.

These special flights from Abu Dhabi will be available for booking through etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency. UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.