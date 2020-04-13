Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE Dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has remained firm against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the weak performance of US dollar in the international market has supported the local currency> But the weak performance of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.32, and touched a low of 76.45 against the US dollar. Then the local currency pared the losses and finally settled at 76.27 against the US dollar registering a gain 1 paise against its previous close. The rupee had settled at 76.28 against the US dollar on Thursday. Forex market was closed on April 10 on account of Good Friday.

Meanwhile Indian rupee has trading at 20.76 against UAE dirham.