Huge fire breaks out at under-construction building : Watch Video

Fire broke out at an under-construction building in Sharjah on Sunday evening , civil defence said.The top of the building in Al Qassimyah area caught fire at around 7.15pm on Sunday.Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi , Director of Sharjah Civil Defence said they controlled the fire and evacuated the residents in neighbouring buildings for their safety.No injuries were reported.

Col. Al Naqbi said they consider the social distance while they putting out the fire and the safety of the residents . Police forensic experts are determining the reason for the fire.