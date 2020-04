The 30-day moving average unemployment rate in India is now at an alarming 13.5% — surging for the 17th consecutive day. Since the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25, 2020, the unemployment rate has almost doubled from 7.58% on a monthly average.

The data is analyzed by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy(CMIE). During the lock-down time, both urban and rural unemployment rates have raised, with agrarian activities stopped.