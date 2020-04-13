Monkeys enjoy pool as people stay in; See the viral video here

A group of monkeys was filmed enjoying a pool party after taking over the swimming pool of a residential complex in Mumbai. With residents staying in during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the monkeys seem to have found the perfect opportunity to come out and play.

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra took to social media on Saturday to share a video which shows them swimming in a pool in Mumbai’s Borivali area. “Must’ve been watching and waiting for years.. and then jumped into the opportunity,” wrote the Taare Zameen Par actor while sharing the video on her social media.

See the video here:

The society group chat was debating since 2 days whether to empty the pool or not since it wasn’t being used anymore. The neighbours came in and put an end to the discussion. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7nx8Ycr — Bunny (@PreetiManiar) April 10, 2020