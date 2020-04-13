Mumbai based company terminated pro-left Malayalee for anti-India tweets

A Mumbai based company has sacked a Malayalee for posting anti-India posts on Twitter. Arun Nambiar, from Kannur was sacked for his anti-posts. He has shared a series of anti-India posts on his Twitter handle.

Andheri based company. Digital Rhombus Studios Pvt. Ltd has terminated Arun Nambiar. Director of the company Yogen Rai tweeted to clarify that the company does not subscribe to Arun Nambiar’s post on social media. Arun Nambiar was the vice-president of the company.

“Digital Rhombus and its directors do not support views that are anti-national. We have taken the action of terminating his employment. We will support @MumbaiPolice for any further action to be taken,” Rai said.

“So I hear Bharta Mata just went down on her knees after Trump unzipped?”, one twet of Arun Nambiar says. “It is the biggest historical mistake of Nehru to have not lined up everyone in the RSS in front of a firing squad. INC, learn and correct”, says another.

It is reported that he has locked his account, which means only his existing followers will be able to access his tweets.

The Mumbai Police has said through a tweet on Saturday that it has notified its social media lab and cyber police station of the complaints made by people on social media against Arun Nambiar.

Apart from the derogatory tweet that got him in trouble, he has made several other deeply disturbing tweets that reflect his genocidal hatred for Hindus. In one such tweet, Arun Nambiar called for the forced sterilization of ‘Upper Castes’ in Rajasthan.

This guy Arun Nambiar a serial abuser now handle name @Proletarian1917 lives in Mumbai is posting extremely vulgar comment on India. This needs real treatment and very strict action this is not FOE sir @HMOIndia , @MumbaiPolice. pic.twitter.com/P8oDXz2z6h — SuperStar Raj ?? (@NagpurKaRajini) April 12, 2020