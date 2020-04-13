See the heart-melting video of man collecting milk split on road with dogs

A heart-melting video of a man collecting milk split on road has shook the netizens across the globe. The video was captured from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Monday. The video shows a man collecting milk split on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra with stray dogs.

After a large milk container overturned in Agra’s Ram Bagh Chauraha area, six km from the Taj Mahal, pack of dogs then started to lick milk split on the road. Soon after, the man also joined them and tried to collect as much as milk he could in his earthen pot.