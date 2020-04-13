DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

See the heart-melting video of man collecting milk split on road with dogs

Apr 13, 2020, 11:12 pm IST

A heart-melting video  of a man collecting milk split on road  has   shook the netizens across the globe. The video was captured from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident  took place on Monday. The video shows a man collecting  milk split on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra with stray dogs.

After a large milk container overturned in Agra’s Ram Bagh Chauraha area, six km from the Taj Mahal, pack of dogs then started to lick milk split on the road. Soon after, the man also joined them and tried to collect as much as milk he could in his earthen pot.

