This dance of ‘Genda Phool’ on Tik Tok is a rage on the internet. Watch it here

Badshah took to Instagram over the weekend to repost a dance video set to his latest track – and social media users can’t stop praising it. The Genda Phool rapper gave a shout-out to viral TikTok star Yuvraj Singh aka ‘@babajackson2020’, whose dance videos have earlier impressed a number of Bollywood stars – including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and more. In the latest video, dancer ‘Baba Jackson’ – as he is known to his nearly 4 million followers on TikTok – is seen shaking a leg to Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’.

See it here !