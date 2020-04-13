‘This Pakistan player has the potential to beat even Virat Kohli’, claims former cricketer

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain has claimed that young Pakistan player, Babar Azam has the potential to beat Virat Kohli.

“He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up [his mind] and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time,” Ramiz was as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“For Babar Azam, the sky is the limit. Until and unless he gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential,” he further added.