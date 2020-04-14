‘5 G technology is responsible for coronavirus’, claims Grand Mufti of Egypt: Video

A senior Islamic cleric and the former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Sheikh Ali Gomaa has claimed that the 5G technology is responsible for the Coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus has arised due to the disruptions in the Earth’s Electromagnetic Field caused by the 5 G technology. The video clip of his claiming has aired by a television in Egypt on 10 April. The translation of it was provided by Memri TV.

Sheikh Ali Gomaa claims that the Spanish Flu in 1918 was caused by a disruption in the Earth’s electromagnetism due to the prevalence of electricity. “When electricity was first introduced, it caused something in the atmosphere, which prepared it for the splitting of these materials, thus creating that virus”, said he.

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa: Coronavirus Is the Result of 5G Technology and the Disruptions in Earth’s Electromagnetic Field That It Causes pic.twitter.com/zOPKFVXlil — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 12, 2020

“When we apply the same theory to the Coronavirus, we see that the fifth generation of communications might be the cause. This requires contemplation. All our phones are 4G now. For the sake of 4G technology, 20,000 satellites were launched into orbit. In order to introduce 5G technology, which they say will change social relations, they had to launch 100,000 satellites into orbit. This caused additional disruptions in the electromagnetic field, which have made the atmosphere hospitable for the spread of these viruses,” concluded the Grand Mufti.