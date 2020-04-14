Biggest spike in Covid cases in Delhi:356 new cases in 24 hrs

Delhi recorded its biggest daily spike yesterday with 356 cases on Monday, according to Delhi government health officials. The national capital has recorded 1,510 cases so far, becoming the city with the most number of infections, surpassing Mumbai.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday, with the infections doubling over six days (till Monday) and the government expanding containment efforts and ramping up testing in an attempt to curb the highly contagious pathogen from sweeping across the country.