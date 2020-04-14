Communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gives India Post a valuable piece of advice

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Central minister for Communications and IT had asked Indian Postal service to prioritize medicines delivery as the Covid pandemic is on the rise in the nation.

The Postal services under the Indian Post were functional in lockdown period as it was classified under essential services.”I have instructed Secretary, Dept.of Posts to ensure that delivery of medicines through Speed Post is given the highest priority during the lockdown. All employees of @IndiaPostOffice should be sensitized so that no one should face any difficulty in receiving or sending medicines,” Prasad said in his tweet.